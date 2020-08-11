Salvin Lyew

Salvin passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Oakville, Ontario in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Twylia Lyew for over 63 years. Loving father of Valerie Ann Lyew-MacDonald (Allan), Carol Jenkins (Scoville), Paul Lyew (Tracey), Raymond Lyew (Linda), Richard Lyew (Elaine), and Sheila Lyew. Will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Melissa Cecilioni (Ryan), Daniel Welsh (Allison), Adam Welsh, Scoey Jenkins (Leighann), Taylor Jenkins, Myles Jenkins, Marcus Lyew, Davis Lyew, Isaiah Lyew, Maren Paterson and Jack Paterson. Proud great-grandfather of Cassius Jenkins. Will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Salvin's greatest joy was spending time with his family. After emigrating from Jamaica in 1967, Salvin worked hard in order to bring over his wife and children. Settling in Halton Region, he raised 6 children with his wife Twylia. Salvin always prioritized his time to be with his children when he was not working. That enjoyment of family continued when he retired and spent his time with his grandchildren. He especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren's various activities, such as hockey and football games. Salvin was known for being an amazing cricket player, great cook, and would spend days preparing traditional Jamaican foods, for special occasions. In his spare time, Salvin was working in his garden, he was known for growing the most amazing tomatoes, he happily shared around his family. Salvin worked at the OTMH for over 30 years. As a pillar of his family structure, Salvin will be greatly missed. However, the kindness, respect to others and appreciation for hard work, traits that Salvin demonstrated daily, are what Salvin will be remembered for. Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will be held. Donations in memory of Salvin can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or to OTMH. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca