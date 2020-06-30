Sandra was born on June 21, 1944 to Alvin and Helen Freed. She was a loving mother to her daughter Michelle Parker and son Darren Parker (Judy). She was a wonderful grandmother to Cassandra (Kristy), Miles, Alexandra (Matt) and Tyler (Sam). Great-grandmother to Eli and Rosie. She will be dearly missed by her sister Barbara Harris (Tom) and brothers George and Kevin Freed along with many other relatives, and the close friends she has acquired over the years. She passed away on June 26, 2020 in Erin, ON surrounded by her family. We remember Sandra as a woman of many words. You could make a night out of a "quick call" to Sandra. Best of all was that she was always sincerely interested in what everyone had to say. She loved her cats, and all cats. Coaxing a homeless cat to eventually live with her, she selflessly took care of her animals despite the inconvenience to her social life. Christmas of 2017 was spent tending to an ailing cat she was temporarily caring for; and for Sandra, there was no other option. Sandra's phone book was pages and pages of phone numbers and birthdates. She always took special care to write down the important details in her phone book (like someone's dog's). She didn't miss a birthday. At Christmas, she knew who would want cookies, what your favorite chocolate was, or who would prefer just a package of bacon. She was a good sport. Laughing at the antics of her grandchildren having too much to drink at Christmas dinner, always enjoying a good laugh around a crowd much more boisterous than she was. We will miss her kind, approachable warmth, and the advice she could give to generations younger than her. She could connect with and entertain a 2 year old with stories and a shared love for cats, and do so in a genuine way. She was always willing to listen. Her ability to garden is unmatched and we will all go forward on this earth with a greener thumb because of her. For her 76 years, she made our world a better place and we will all miss her dearly. A celebration of Sandra's life will be held at a later date. You may send the family a condolence at www.macintyrefamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Jun. 30, 2020.