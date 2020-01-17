|
|
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother Sandra Morley on January 13, 2020 in Waterloo, Ontario. Loving mother to Robert "Bob" Morley and Gail (Melanie) Willis. Forever remembered by her grandson Jack Morley. Survived by her siblings; John (Marilyn) Smith, Brian Smith, Leonard (Michele) Smith, Alex (Ann) Smith and Tom Smith. Predeceased by her parents Alexander and Abigail. Family and friends gathered at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 for a Celebration of Life in the funeral home chapel. As expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Sandra to Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Jan. 17, 2020