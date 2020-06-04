Sepp passed away peacefully at his home on May 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He will be missed by sister Rosemarie(Helmut), brother Hans Günter, step daughters Allison and Leeanne(Steve), grandchildren Cheanise, Keichantae, Emma and Elijah, great-grandchild Antonio, niece Beata (Thomas), niece Carmen(Eric), nephew Steven (Anne), nephew Johen (Anke), his three nieces Petra, Antje and Silke and great nephew Fabian and great niece Leni. He was "one of a kind "and he, and his humour, will be missed by those his life touched. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Sepp's Life will take place at a later date.