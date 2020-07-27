1/1
Passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 92. His life was defined by his never-ending devotion to family and his passions, which included hunting, gardening and soccer. Although his passing is deeply saddening, he will always be remembered and loved by his family, including his wife of 66 years, Maria. Sam will be missed and held dear in the hearts of his loving daughters Teresa (Carmen), Nicolina (Vito), Marisa (Edward), and Sandra (Randy), his grandchildren Pat, Steve (Angela), Marie (Marco), Michael (Nina), Christopher (Liliana), Laura (Denny), Alexandra (Pedro), Samantha (Justin), Matthew and Francesca, and his 12 great-grandchildren. He will also be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Sam is survived by his brother Villa, sisters Chiarina and Domenica (Mario), and sister-in-law Franca. He was predeceased by his brothers Marino and Marco. Family and friends were received at the Oakview Funeral Home on Friday, July 24th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A funeral mass was celebrated at St. James Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, July 25th at 10:00 a.m. Given Sam's struggle with cancer, his family requests donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.


