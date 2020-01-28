|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Sharon Rowley (Tonelli) at the age of 69 on Monday, January 27, 2020 at OTMH surrounded by her family. Sharon was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer on October 14 and gave it her best shot fighting this disease. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 49 years Don and her twins whom were her pride and joy, Kyawnee (Rod Core) and Jody along with her grandchildren Memphis, Jakob and Jesse who called her Nana, a role she was most proud to fulfill. Sharon leaves behind her siblings whom she had a very close relationship with Andy Tonelli (Cindy), Marlene Cameron (Barry, predeceased) and Andra Jensen (Peter) as well as her large extended Tonelli family. Sharon will be deeply missed by all her close friends. A big thank you to Krina Eggleton (Sister of the heart) for her help in caring for Sharon these last several weeks. Sharon loved life and had a kind word or conversation for everyone she met, whether that be on her frequent walks, or browsing at the local shops (one of several hobbies she enjoyed in retirement), she definitely had the "gift of gab". Sharon's most treasured times were spent in Katrine on Doe Lake where she had been going for 52 years. Any problem any of us needed help solving could be solved around the bonfire with a glass of wine or two followed by music and dancing and boy could Sharon dance; another passion of her's that resulted in a broken ankle years ago from dancing on a chair. Sharon was the strongest person we knew, even faced with no chance of beating cancer again she kept her spirits high and said, "I lived a wonderful life watching my children and grandchildren grow up, traveled to many places with my family and friends; I enjoyed our second home on Doe Lake and have zero regrets but f*&k cancer" A Celebration of Life will be held for Sharon on Friday, February 7, upstairs at the Royal Canadian Legion from 2 - 5 p.m. Please join us in celebrating this wonderful wife, ,om, nana, sister and friend. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Jan. 28, 2020