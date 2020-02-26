|
|
Passed away at her residence on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved wife of 34 years of John McElroy. Loving mother of Andrew McElroy (Kaitlyn Young) and Phillip McElroy (Kimberleigh Barclay). Cherished grandmother of Hunter, Sawyer, Addisyn, Cooper and Easton. Sharron is predeceased by her parents Hampden and Rose (nee Hatch) Schofield. Survived by her siblings Steven, Stewart, Sheila and Susan Schofield. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Sharron's life will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society of Canada in memory of Sharron would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 26, 2020