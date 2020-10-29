It is with profound grief that we announce the sudden passing of Shawna Leigh Wynne, at her home in Oakville, Ontario, on October 19, 2020, at the age of 41. Shawna was a beloved daughter of Sue and Ron Wynne and cherished sister of Ashley Wynne-Dinka (Steve Dinka) and precious aunt of Nathaniel and Nicholas. She will be lovingly remembered by her aunt Carm and uncle Bob, cousins and extended families and friends. Shawna had a passion for reading, writing, working out, listening to music and any dog that passed her way. Shawna enjoyed exploring the great outdoors accompanied by her beloved canine companions, Brady and Henry. At Shawna's request, private cremation has taken place. A service in celebration of her life was held at The Ancaster Old Mill (548 Old Dundas Rd, Ancaster, Ontario) on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Shawna are kindly asked to consider the Oakville Humane Society, where she volunteered for many years as a dog walker.