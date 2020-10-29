1/1
Shawna Leigh WYNNE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shawna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound grief that we announce the sudden passing of Shawna Leigh Wynne, at her home in Oakville, Ontario, on October 19, 2020, at the age of 41. Shawna was a beloved daughter of Sue and Ron Wynne and cherished sister of Ashley Wynne-Dinka (Steve Dinka) and precious aunt of Nathaniel and Nicholas. She will be lovingly remembered by her aunt Carm and uncle Bob, cousins and extended families and friends. Shawna had a passion for reading, writing, working out, listening to music and any dog that passed her way. Shawna enjoyed exploring the great outdoors accompanied by her beloved canine companions, Brady and Henry. At Shawna's request, private cremation has taken place. A service in celebration of her life was held at The Ancaster Old Mill (548 Old Dundas Rd, Ancaster, Ontario) on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Shawna are kindly asked to consider the Oakville Humane Society, where she volunteered for many years as a dog walker.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved