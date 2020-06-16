Mom/Nana/Sheila passed away listening to our late father's favourite musical group, Roger Whittaker. While Roger sang, son, Chris held her hand, his fiancée Mary sat close by, and grandchildren Regan, Davis, and Beth bantered about their Nana's appreciation for George Clooney, and queued up a song by her favourite musical group, One Direction, for her to hear next. Moments before, daughter Lianne straightened her hair, as grandson Levi sat quietly listening to brother, Curtis, speak a few heartfelt words to Nana. Grandson Jesse would later recall her always-spirited contribution to the singing of Happy Birthday at every family birthday celebration. And before that, oldest son, Scott, and his wife, Wendy were first to sit with mom that evening, watching over her closely, and noting how peacefully she was resting. Sheila came to Canada with her mother at the age of 16. She lived and worked in Toronto where she met Ray Jewitt a few years later. Once married, Mom and Dad started a family, moved to Burlington, spent six years in Vancouver, then came back home to stay. Following Dad's passing in 1990, Mom lived independently for 30 years, walking every day, and enjoying time with family. Mom will be laid to rest beside Dad at Greenwood Cemetery, and a private celebration of her life will take place with family. "and many more..." www.smithsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 16, 2020.