Sheila passed away peacefully on June 17th, 2020, age 58 following a courageous 3 year battle with breast cancer. She had an amazing fighting spirit which her illness did not affect. She never complained and took every setback in stride. Sheila didn't let her disease define her and continued to travel , play golf and take advantage of 'life'. When her time came, Sheila got her final wish - passing away peacefully at home, in her bedroom with her "bubble family " at her side. Sheila will be lovingly remembered and missed by her father, Stuart Fraser (Oakville ) and her brother Dr Stuart John ( London) . Her mother Audrey Smith predeceased her. Although Sheila never married, she had a large extended family and was very devoted to her 6 Godchildren - Christian and Noelle Selnes; Madison , Michael and Megan McNevitts; and Madison McColl. Sheila was beloved by her many friends all over North America and the UK. Her joy, positivity and happiness will also be missed greatly at her second home, Captiva Island, Florida. Sheila went to St. Mildred's school for girls in Oakville and graduated "a Millie". She then attended St. Michael's College at the University of Toronto, and was accepted early into the Dental Program at U of T, graduating in 1986. Her dedication to her patients and the children she treated extended from her Pediatric Dentistry Residency at the Hospital for Sick Children, to a lifelong commitment to Bloorview-MacMillan Children's Rehabilitation Hospital for Cleft Lip and Craniofacial Care. In 1989, she graduated from the Graduate Orthodontics Program at U of T with a Masters following in 1991. Sheila was a trailblazer; in a time where there were few female orthodontists, she entered private practice with a partner and over time she became the sole owner and eventually moved her practice becoming so successful she needed an associate. Sheila loved to teach, hence her over 20 years of teaching in the Graduate Pediatric program as well as the Graduate Orthodontics program at the University of Toronto. Loved by her residents for her kind and practical approach to patient care, and respected by her peers, she gave of herself to better the profession she loved. In keeping with her style of giving to the profession, she also was actively involved in organized dentistry. Sheila was one of the first female presidents of the Ontario Association of Orthodontists and was also president-elect of the Canadian Association of Orthodontists. Sheila loved to laugh and that laugh was contagious. She loved her Earl Grey tea with mostly milk and loathed salmon to the point she would avoid an invitation if it was on the menu. Sheila travelled the world and she loved to play golf. Golf was her passion. She played some of the world's greatest golf courses and was golf club captain at her home course at Rattlesnake, playing to a 10 handicap. Sheila was a devoted daughter and sister, caring for her parents "Stu and Aud" selflessly and without hesitation. Sheila lived with her parents, travelled with them, and was often seen at the theatre with them, making sure they were happy and had ice cream at intermission. That is the woman Sheila was, a kind, giving, eternally helpful, and generous soul. As Sheila always said, "It is what it is... It's all good" The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Higgins and Dr. Marisa Finlay for their compassionate and exemplary care over the past 3 years at the Carlo Fidani Regional Cancer Centre ( Trillium- Credit Valley Hospital) . In addition, we would also like to recognize the very important contribution of the Oakville Palliative Care Team coordinated by Dr. Lynne Benjamin . Special thanks to Dr. Diane Donat ( UHN Endocrinology ) and the PSW's, Maureen Mitchell and Joule Johnson. They , together with our "covid bubble family" ( Sue and Steve Harrigan ; Marilyn , Mark and Madison McNevitts ) helped to make Sheila's last wish a reality. Due to the Covid19 situation , a private service will be held on Thursday June 25th , 2020. A celebration of Sheila's life will be held when conditions permit . In remembrance , memorial donations can be made to the Cure Foundation for Breast Cancer https://www.simplyk.io/donation/5eb56b736edc4600279ea2c1 or the Canadian Diabetes Association www.diabetes.ca Please visit our Book of Memories at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on Jun. 23, 2020.