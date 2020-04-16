|
Shirley passed away peacefully on Apirl 8, 2020, in Tunbridge Wells Care Centre, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England at the age of 86. Shirley lived in Oakville for many years after immigrating to Canada with my father, Eric Woolley, in 1966. My brother, Richard, and I (Liz-Ann) were both raised in Oakville even after the early death of our father in 1970. She retired to England in 1983 but remained close with many of our family friends from that time. She enjoyed her frequent visits back to Canada to see us all, often bringing her husband Captain Arfor Bishop ('Bish'). My mother and Bish lived in Kent for the remaining years, enjoying the beautiful countryside, their garden, their dogs and extended family. She was predeceased by Bish in 2008. She leaves behind her children Richard Woolley and Liz-Ann Lawton, daughter-in-law Tessa, son-in-law James, grandchildren Eric, Maggie, Katrina and Tanya. Cremation will be in Tunbridge Wells, and a memorial service will be scheduled once travel restrictions are lifted. Donations to the Parkinsons Society would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 16, 2020