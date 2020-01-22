|
Shirley passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Over the course of her incredible 97 years Shirley was beloved by her husband Bill, her daughters, Irene, Linda and Dorothy, her grandchildren, Steve, Jenn (Adam), Mike, Nicole and Derek, her great-grandchildren, Evan, Koen, Nathan and Selena and many friends. Visitation: Jan. 28th from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. at Glen Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral: Jan. 29th at 3 p.m. at Maple Grove United Church in Oakville.
Published in Halton News on Jan. 22, 2020