It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Shirley Jean Balzer on Thursday July 30, 2020 at the Milton District Hospital. Beloved wife of John Balzer. She will be deeply missed by her sister Irene Pell and cousins Ken and Robert Pell. Forever remembered by friends and family. Interment to take place on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at 11am at the Springcreek Cemetery, 1390 Clarkson Road North, Mississauga. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Shirley to the Charity of your choosing would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca