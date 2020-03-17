|
Peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at West Oak Village, Oakville in her 93rd year. Shirley, beloved wife of the late William "Bill". Loving mother of Linda, David (Katherine), Michael, Paul (Marlene), Daniel (Kerry), Christine (Norman Orr), Patrick, Peter (Sandi) and the late Billy. Devoted grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Kay Macdonald. Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. If desired, remembrances to the would be appreciated. Thanks to the staff at West Oak Village Long Term Care for their care and compassion. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 17, 2020