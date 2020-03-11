|
Passed away peacefully at The Waterford, Oakville on Monday, March 9, 2020 in her 79th year. Beloved wife and best friend of Jack Smye for 55 years. Loving mother of Stephen (Stacey), and Lynne Rosenberger (Tim). Much loved grandma to Natalie, Aithne, and Claire. Dear sister of Margaret White (Bill), Paul Barlow (Anne), Robert Barlow (Deborah), and Cindy Eng (Ralph Torchia) and sister-in-law of Brad Whittaker (Cindy), Jim Smye (Sharon), Karen Brun (Gaspare), and Susan Smye. Predeceased by her parents Cecil and Mildred Barlow (nee Tate), infant brother Richard Michael, and sister-in-law Irma Whittaker. Sonya will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Family and friends may call at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (905-257-8822) on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Sonya's life will be held at St. Simon's Anglican Church of Oakville, 1450 Litchfield Road, Oakville, on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Acclaim Health Oakville, St. Simon's Sustainability Fund, FCRV/OPA Scholarship Fund, or the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in Halton News on Mar. 11, 2020