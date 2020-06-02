Stanislawa (Stella) KOCHANIEC
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother Stasia, Wednesday May 27, 2020 in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Karol (2009) and daughter Lucy Marcinow (1993). Loved mother of Halina Houghton (Terry), Diane Mis (Jerry) and Christine Lee-Bun (Turney) Cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and eleven great-grand children. Survived by family in Poland. Thanks to Dr. Jerome and the staff of Emma's at Tansley Wood Retirement Home in Burlington for their care. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service to be held in the future. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Halton News on Jun. 2, 2020.
