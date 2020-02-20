|
|
Peacefully on Friday February 14, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Sheila (2015). Sadly missed by daughter Kristen (Emmanuel Denou); son Kale and grandchildren, Dylan, Maxime, Mathias, Benjamin and Ian. Brother of Lynn Bousfield and the late Michael Rasberry. A memorial service will take place at J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St., Milton (905) 878-2669 on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 20, 2020