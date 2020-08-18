Stevan Tutus

Peacefully with his family by his side passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 in his 77th year, after a short battle with cancer. Loving husband of 52 years to Dusanka, cherished father to Dan Tutus, and Donna (Aleksandar) Novakovic. Beloved grandfather to Alexis, Julia, and Mark Novakovic. Stevan will be fondly remembered by his brother Svetozar (Dusanka) Tutus, sisters Koviljka (late Stevan) Andic, Todora (Mirko) Djakovic, Ana (Simo) Radinovic, Mara (Zeljko) Micevic and by his many cousins, nephews, nieces and Kumovi both here and abroad. Stevan was born in Dalmatia in Yugoslavia at Polaca, Knin, at the junction of Bosnia, Lika and Dalmatia. Stevan's whole life was dedicated to family and work. Stevan was known for his legendary work ethic. Stevan left home at 14 years of age to provide for his family and extended family in Dalmatia, working throughout Serbia and Montenegro until emigrating to Austria in 1970. Stevan, followed later by his wife and children, immigrated to Paris France in 1971 with the help of his sister Todora Djakovic and her family. He then immigrated with his entire family to Oakville, Ontario in 1975 with the help of his sister Ana Radinovic and her family. A ceramic tile installer by trade in Yugoslavia, he expanded his skillset in Canada to the home renovation business and was very successful in his business. Stevan took great pride in his work to ensure the satisfaction of his clients. Stevan considered it a privilege to be able to complete work for his clients. Stevan established many friendships with clients and was grateful for their friendship and business. Stevan's business success allowed him to be very generous to his wife Dusanka and children Dan and Donna throughout their lives, for which they are eternally grateful. The later part of Stevan's life was full of joy and revolved around socializing with his family, especially his daughter Donna and son-in-law Aleks, grandchildren Alexis, Julia and Mark in Florida, Muskoka and Oakville. Stevan loved spending time with his grandchildren and celebrating Serbian holidays, long weekends, birthday parties, his grandchildren's dancing and sporting events and was very proud of their accomplishments. Stevan was welcoming, sociable, outgoing, generous, and committed to his extended group of family, friends and the Serbian community. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all. Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, August 11 at the Serbian Orthodox Monastery (7470 McNiven Road, Milton) with The Very Reverend Father Dragomir Ninkovic officiating. Interment was at Woodland Cemetery (700 Spring Garden Road, Burlington).



