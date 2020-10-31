It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Stipo (Steve) Perkovic, age 90, in the early morning of Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Steve was a beloved and devoted husband to Elfriede (Mohrle) for 65 years. He was the proud father of Maureen and Peter (Sharon) and grandfather to Laura, John, Katherine and Stephen. Steve is predeceased by his parents Anthony and Helen and siblings Marco and Gara. Brother to Ivan of Zagreb, Croatia, Peter (Nancy) of Oakville and uncle to Patti (David) of Burlington and Stephen (Shari) of Vancouver Island. Sorely missed by lifelong friends Marko and Louisa Vukorepa (65 years) of Mississauga and Irene and Carl Liepold (62 years) of Onaping. Born and raised in Livno, Yugoslavia, Steve immigrated to Canada in 1953 via Halifax and settled in Winnipeg, Manitoba to work as a carpenter framing new houses. And it's in Winnipeg where he met the love of his life, Elfriede. Steve spoke Croatian. Elfriede spoke German. Neither spoke English. Despite the language difference, they soon moved to Windsor, where they got married on November 5, 1955 - promptly having Peter in late 1956. After working for Chrysler in Windsor, and joined by his brother Peter, the young family headed north to Onaping (near Sudbury) where Steve worked for Falconbridge. It was in Onaping that Steve took the skills he learned in Winnipeg to build his first house with his brother and welcoming Maureen in 1961. In 1963 his young family moved to Oakville seeking greater opportunities, and where they've remained for the past 58 years. In Oakville, Steve became a licensed electrician working for, and retiring from, Westroc Industries. Steve was well known for his generosity. Stories abound of his abilities as a handy man who could 'fix anything' electrical or otherwise. And his willingness to help out anyone with an emergency repair into the wee hours of the night, refusing any compensation - even Christmas Eve. Steve also had a true passion and talent for carpentry. Not only did he and his brother Peter build his present house in Oakville in 1975, but Steve also built the bookcases, kitchen and dining room tables and china cabinet to go in it! Other passions included golf, whether playing or watching on TV. And drinking coffee! Be it enjoying espressos with his buddies at the Oakville Italian Club, or multiple visits a day to Tim Hortons or Starbucks - always sitting on the same spot. And when he could, nothing could keep him focused more than a good game of chess. Steve embraced his Croatian heritage with great pride, and was so proud to be able to own property in Split, Croatia and also be an active parishioner and volunteer of Holy Trinity Croatian Catholic Parish in Oakville. But, perhaps of all his blessings and joys, to have had his younger brother Peter join him in Canada in 1957, and then live mere minutes away for the last 55 years, was the most special to him. Complications from a stroke seriously compromised Steve's independence and ability to communicate over the past 15 years. However, he endured his increasing health challenges with dignity and without complaint, and continued to remain the robust and vibrant patriarch we all loved so much. The family wishes to acknowledge and express heartfelt thanks to Dr. Viqar Khan, our father's devoted and long-time care giver Josephine Arguez and her amazing team (Ellen McPhail, Mimi Jancilan, Josie - Rose Arguez) as well as Acclaim Health for their excellent, dedicated and compassionate care these past 15 years. We'd also like to thank the amazing hospitalists, nurses and respiratory therapists from 3 South Pod 400 and the Palliative Team for their exceptional care and compassion. And a very special thanks to Steve's niece, Patti McLaren. You've been there every step of the way these past 15 years to provide invaluable medical expertise and comforting support to Steve and the family throughout many hospital visits. So greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory may be made to Acclaim Health or Heart & Stroke Foundation. Regretfully, due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. Online condolences can be made at www. glenoaks.ca