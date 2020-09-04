1/1
Susan ALLEN
It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of our precious Susan. She was the light of our lives with her sauciness, sense of humour and fun to be with. Susan was a very special person and enjoyed being with people. We will miss having her with us so much, a void that will never be filled. Susan went to Mayfield School as a child and later on to work at Arc Industries where she received an award for being a great worker. She had many friends with Community Living Burlington. She joined friends at Reubans 2 House, which is part of Community Living Burlington, where she has lived for a few years. She loved her boyfriend Randy for more than 30 years. Susan leaves behind her mother and father Mary and Harold Allen; sisters Laurie Ducheno, Debra Petrie (Kevin), and Crystal Kennedy; brother Donald Allen (Katie); Niece Corrina Bourdeau (James); nephews Brandon Petrie and Shawn Tawse (Meagan); grandnephews Nickolas Bourdeau and Mason Tawse; and grandniece Alexis Bourdeau. Because of Covid-19, there will not be a service at this time. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to Community Living Burlington - Reubans 2 in her memory.


Published in Halton News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
