Susan Elizabeth Currie passed away peacefully at her home in Milton, on May 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She left behind her treasured children, Sadie and Samuel Barbisan. At the time of her death, Sue was surrounded by the love and comfort of her mother, Betty Currie, and her aunt, Reta Currie. She was predeceased by her dad, Walter F. Currie. Sue is survived by her brother and sister in law, Michael & Lisa Currie; their children, Emma and Kyle; her brother, Stephen Currie and Cindy Reaker; their children, Fred and Reta; her former husband, Peter Barbisan, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Sue grew up in Oakville and attended White Oaks Secondary School and Carleton University, before graduating in Human Services Administration from Sheridan College. She enjoyed a 20+ year career with the City of Mississauga as a Recreational Program Supervisor, managing programs for youth and seniors, where she forged lasting relationships within the community. She was a smart and well respected team member, manager and mentor to many. Sue was an outgoing, thoughtful and strong woman; people were drawn to her charisma and energy. She was a devoted mother and a fun-loving, loyal friend. She loved art and music, camping and outdoor activities and was always keen to try new things. She mostly loved being with family and friends. She will be incredibly missed by all who knew her. Sue’s family are grateful for all messages of support during this challenging time. A Celebration of Life will be held when circumstances allow. Special thanks go to the compassionate nurses, PSWs and Administration at Acclaim Health, and caring doctors and nurses at Carlo Fidani Cancer Centre in Mississauga. If desired, memorial donations in Sue’s name can be made to the abovementioned organizations, or to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 20, 2020.