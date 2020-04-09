Home

Susan Gail Strang

Passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Born November 7, 1956. Susan is survived by her loving partner John Bouhuis, three children Alex (Amber), Iain (Phuong) and Mary, grandchildren Ainslie, Evelyne, Ella and Tiernan, brother Donald Strang, mother Ethel Strang (nee. Bachman), and was pre-deceased by her father James Calder Strang and her sister Barbara Ellen Strang. Susan worked her entire career at the Halton Children's Aid Society and helped more children and families than can be counted. Susan taught us to treat one another with kindness, respect and love, and will be deeply missed by all. A celebration of life is planned for the summer.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 9, 2020
