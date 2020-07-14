1/1
Susan Madeleine (Copeland) Summerfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are saddened to announce the passing of Susan Madeleine Summerfield (nee Copeland) on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in her 74th year, after a brief illness she has gone home to be with her Saviour Jesus Christ. Susan was a longtime resident of Campbellville. Susan is survived by her beloved husband John Summerfield. She will be deeply missed by her children John, Jeff (Diane), Mark (Kim), and Sarah (Daniel). Precious Grandmother of Jesse, Jordan, Rae, Robynne, Jennifer, Andrew, Holly, Amanda, Ethan, Ella and Great-grandchildren Moriah, Kellan and Jericho. Dear Sister of Mike (Nancy), Paula (Doyle), Sally. Sister-in-law to Mary, Grace, Lois, Jim, David (Ruth) predeceased by Sister-in-law Ruth and Brother-in-law Paul. Susan will be fondly remembered for her deep love for God, joy, kind gestures, empathy, and love of nature and all its beauty. Susan will be dearly missed by her family, friends and by all who knew her. In memory contributions would be appreciated to the Salvation Army. Until we meet again. Psalm 34:18 "The LORD is near to the brokenhearted, and saves the crushed in spirit." A private funeral will be held for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved