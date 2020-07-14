We are saddened to announce the passing of Susan Madeleine Summerfield (nee Copeland) on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in her 74th year, after a brief illness she has gone home to be with her Saviour Jesus Christ. Susan was a longtime resident of Campbellville. Susan is survived by her beloved husband John Summerfield. She will be deeply missed by her children John, Jeff (Diane), Mark (Kim), and Sarah (Daniel). Precious Grandmother of Jesse, Jordan, Rae, Robynne, Jennifer, Andrew, Holly, Amanda, Ethan, Ella and Great-grandchildren Moriah, Kellan and Jericho. Dear Sister of Mike (Nancy), Paula (Doyle), Sally. Sister-in-law to Mary, Grace, Lois, Jim, David (Ruth) predeceased by Sister-in-law Ruth and Brother-in-law Paul. Susan will be fondly remembered for her deep love for God, joy, kind gestures, empathy, and love of nature and all its beauty. Susan will be dearly missed by her family, friends and by all who knew her. In memory contributions would be appreciated to the Salvation Army. Until we meet again. Psalm 34:18 "The LORD is near to the brokenhearted, and saves the crushed in spirit." A private funeral will be held for the family.



