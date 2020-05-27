On Saturday May 23, 2020 at Milton District Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer. Susan is survived and sadly missed by her husband Steve, daughter Lauren, son Devon, stepdaughter Terri (Alex) and grandchildren Emmett, Harrison, and Franklin. She also leaves to mourn her loss, her parents Jim and Betty Curley; siblings Steven Curley and Helen Norris; and parents-in-law Ruth and Frank Pellow as well as many friends, colleagues and extended family. In keeping with current requirements, a private family service has taken place. If desired, memorial donations to your favourite charity would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on May 27, 2020.