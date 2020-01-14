|
Of Arthur, ON formerly of Milton in her 72nd year. Passed peacefully on January 11th 2020 surrounded by her family at home. Beloved wife of Milton for 53 years, loving mother of Jodie (Mark Solda) and Lee (Tammy Brown). Forever remembered by grandchildren Genevieve, Christopher, Gillian and Melanie. Daughter of the late Bob and Helen Morley. Sister to Jim Keller, Bob Morley (Beverly) and George Morley. Family and friends are welcome to visit McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 on Saturday, January 18, 2020 starting at 12 p.m. a memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel followed by a reception. In memory of Susan a donation can be made at a . Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Jan. 14, 2020