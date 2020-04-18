|
|
It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce Ted passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, at the age of 69 years. Predeceased by his loving Parents John and Stefanie Dubik. Also predeceased by adored Mother-in-law Betty Hughes. Ted was the cherished Husband to his caring Wife Kathryn for the past 18 years. He was a loving Dad and will be greatly missed by his Daughters, Lisa, Sonya and Rachel (Dave). Dear Step-Father to Sarah and Amanda Campbell (Dean). Very proud Grampa to Joshua and Liam. Treasured Brother to Mary, Helen Downey (Greg), Walter (Anna-Maria), Darlene Rodgers (John) and Carolyn Groeger. Beloved Father-in-law to Ed Hughes. Wonderful Brother-in-law to Sharon Hughes (Marcel) and Susan Hammond. Adored by all his many Nieces and Nephews. Ted's witty humor and captivating story telling will be fondly remembered. He loved being outdoors with Kathryn by his side, whether it be golfing, camping, fishing, or sailing. Ted was very handy and always had a home renovation project on the go; big or small it was an opportunity for family time, and he loved to share his tricks of the trade. Ted was a retired and celebrated 25-year employee with PCL Construction. He enjoyed many successes throughout his career and truly loved his work. He was very well respected for his knowledge and professionalism. He liked to share his experience by mentoring those who shared in his enthusiasm for the industry. As per Ted's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home in Burlington. We invite you to sign the guest book, share your condolences. In this time of COVID-19 when we can't get together with our loved ones, we can share memories, photos and stories here. [email protected]
Published in Halton News on Apr. 18, 2020