It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Terrance (Terry) Edmond peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Terry was 72. Devoted husband (for 55 years) and best friend of Deanna Edmond (nee Watts), loving father of Trevor Edmond (Mary Edmond), Suzanne Edmond (Craig Mannell). He was a very proud "Papa" to Hannah Edmond Mannell. Terry had a very full life, those who knew him, knew his love of race cars, golf, fishing, and sunny days. Terry was a long-time resident of Oakville and a boating member for many years at the Oakville Power Boat Club. He also was a very hardworking family man, who enjoyed his many construction projects. He was our "MacGyver" and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Special Thank you to Dr. Helen Pyle for her care and compassion. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to the Hamilton SPCA.



