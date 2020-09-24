1/1
Terry Anne FISH
1981-07-11 - 2020-09-17
It is with great sadness that the family of Terry Anne Elizabeth Fish announces her passing at the age of 39 after a short illness on September 17, 2020. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Jeffrey Donald Meads and her 2 wonderful children, Abigail and Wilson, her parents, Carol and Larry Fish, brother Jason and wife, Jessica and their children, Madeline and Levi and in-laws Don and Eleanor Meads and sister-in-law Stacey Redford and her Husband Donald Redford. Remembered by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Terry Anne was born and raised in Milton and graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University. She was bright and bubbly as a child, loved life with a smile that would light up any room. She had a quick wit and was beautiful on the inside as well as the outside. She is now at peace and free from pain. She will be missed dearly by her children and family and all that knew her. "Fly high our sweet angel, your pain is now gone". Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 from 2-5pm on Saturday September 26, 2020. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Terry Anne to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca

Published in Halton News on Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
