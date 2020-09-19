Shepherd,Thomas It is with great sadness that his family announces the passing of Thomas Shepherd on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, at the age of 85. Tom joins his beloved wife Bridget. Loving father of Jacqueline Herbelin (Christophe) and Pauline Martell (Steve); doting grandfather of Briane and Juliette, Carson (Lindsay) and Kylie; and proud great-grandfather of Marley Martell. He will be greatly missed but fondly remembered by extended family and friends in Scotland and Canada. A family celebration of life will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, a donation to The Canadian Cancer Society
could be made.