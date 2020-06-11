Thomas Ward ALTON
Thomas (Tom) Ward Alton passed away at his home in Burlington on May 31, 2020 aged 93. During his working career, Tom was a Sr. Researcher for the Ontario government. In his retirement, Tom was an avid Tennis player and gardener. For over 3 decades, Tom split his time between Burlington and Gulfport, Florida (Town Shores). He is survived by his wife Lis Allermann, Children: Andrew Alton, Jackie Wood, Sharon Zammit, Donna Heaney, Grand Children: Mathew, Joshua and Isaiah Alton; Ryan, Marley, and Miles Wood; Jennifer, Kristyn and Justin Zammit; Tyler and Kevin Heaney, Great Grand Children: Mathew, Mackenzie, Mace, Nova and Willow Wood; Jaxson and Dylan Zammit; Jacob and Noah Heaney. Predeceased by his sister Mary Ellen Trusdale, his daughter Kelly Rye, his grandson Shaun Zammit, and great granddaughter Hannah Zammit. Tom will be sadly missed by his family and friends in both Canada and Florida. Tom will be laid to rest with his parents (Richard and Zelma Alton) at Greenwood Cemetery. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Halton News on Jun. 11, 2020.
