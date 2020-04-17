|
HEANEY, Timothy "Tim" (January 24, 1959 - April 11, 2020 ) Peacefully passed away on April 11th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Tim will be deeply missed by his wife, Christine and children, Vanessa, Kevin and Michael. His sister, Terry (Ken) Noreen and Geraldine (Scott.) His extended family, Frank (Vanessa) and Victor (Sharon.) As well as, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Tim was a kind and gentle man who found pleasure in helping others. He spent many happy years as an Automotive Mechanic, living life on his own terms. Tim, courageously endured a 1.5 year battle with cancer and will be remembered for his fortitude, compassion and grit during. Due to current restrictions as a result of COVID-19. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 17, 2020