Timothy John Smith It is with heavy hearts and immense sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Timothy (Tim) on May 16, 2020. The last number of years had presented ongoing health concerns for Tim and the insurmountable pain had become so difficult to endure but Tim was a fighter and he wanted to be here for his family. The combination of his heart problems and lack of kidney function ultimately ended his life here on earth. His spirit however will always be around - he loved us all so very much. His loving wife Susan (nee Philpott) and beloved sons Spencer 20 and Hunter 18, as well as his large extended family survive Tim. Tim was predeceased by his father Maurice (Jack) in 1974, Stepdad Walter Meyer (Wally) in 2000, and his mother Joean Meyer in 2017. Tim was born the youngest of four children and the only boy to Jack and Joean Smith on Oct 17 1966. He was a loving brother to Beth Giles, Michele Smith (Wayne), Jacqueline Rooke (Chris), Stepbrother to Sandee, Robin, John, Collin and Kimberley and nephew of Vincent Roney and his wife Millie. Tim was a loving uncle to his many nephews and nieces. There will be a Celebration of Life, however, due to the current Covid19 crisis, the time and place will be announced at a later date. Please see the link to https://www.arbormemorial.ca/glenoaks/obituaries/tim-smith/49492/
Published in Halton News on Jun. 2, 2020.