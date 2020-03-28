|
Peacefully at Milton District Hospital on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 with family by her side. Predeceased by husband Frank (2002) and daughter Helen (1991). Loving mom of Anne (Bruce Bousfield), Marty (Deanna), Joanne (Murray Rice) and Christine. Proud Grandma/Oma to Stephanie (Nazar), Kristen (Joey), Sean (Crea), Becky (Dan), Christopher, Michael, Nicole (Alex) and Jocelyn and proud Great Grandma/Omie of Joshua. She will also be missed by her brother-in-law Cor (Christine) Opsteen as well as all of her relatives and extended family in Holland and Canada. Tina's family and close friends were everything to her, and her warm heart, her hugs and her beautiful smile will be deeply missed. Knowing that she is reunited with her husband and daughter brings peace. Special thanks to Dr. Mark Zhou, Milton District Hospital E.R. and 2 South staff. Tina send hugs to the Seasons Memory Care staff. We are forever grateful for their amazing care. A private family interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Milton District Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 28, 2020