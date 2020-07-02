Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 79. Trevor was a devoted husband and best friend to Linda Boswell (nee Waters) for 55 years. A beloved father to Lee Boswell (Margaret) and Darren Boswell (Cheryl). He was a very proud "Papa" to grandchildren Olivia, Liam, Mason and Owen Boswell. Survived by sisters Lorna Mead, Marlene Boswell and Lesley Godwin. Predeceased by sisters Kathleen and Diane. A loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Trevor had a very full life. Those who knew him were aware of his love of fishing and time spent working on the boat. He also loved sports cars and motorcycles. Trevor was born in India, lived in England for many years where he met Linda, and from there moved to Canada in 1978 where he settled in Oakville. All would remember him to be an extremely hard worker, not only during his lifetime work as a tool and die maker, but in every other aspect of life whether that be construction projects or gardening. Trevor had a kind heart and was always happy to offer assistance to anyone. He was a great story teller and loved talking to everyone whom he met. He always enjoyed his walks with the dogs in the neighborhood where he would chat with everyone along the way. Trevor will be dearly missed by his family and friends both in Canada and England. Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Andrews Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Interment at St. Jude's Cemetery to follow. Donations may be made in Trevor's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.