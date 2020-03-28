|
PULJAR, Trudy At Milton District Hospital on Tuesday March 24, 2020 with her husband Mike by her side. Mother of Debbie (Doug) Parsons, Sheila Salter (Dave Bergsma), and Todd (Shelley Nemeth). Grandmother to Ryan Salter, Courtney Salter (Misha), Jordan Parsons (Lina), Kelsey Parsons (Chris) and Kyle Puljar (Jill). Great grandmother of Jacob and Spencer. Trudy will also be remembered by her siblings and their families. Private cremation has taken place and a service will take place at a later date. A very special thank you to the nurses of 2 South at Milton Hospital for all of their care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 28, 2020