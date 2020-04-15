Home

Urs Beat HENTSCHEL


1946 - 2020
Urs Beat HENTSCHEL Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family and friends of Urs say goodbye. Urs died at home after a brief struggle with cancer. He was born in Langenthal, Switzerland. Urs came to Canada in 1970 for work. He was only going to stay for two years but he fell in love with Canada and never left. By profession Urs was a chemist, specializing in colour, paints and printing inks. He studied in Basel, Switzerland. For many years he was an active member of the Toronto Society for Coatings Technology, including serving as the society's president. He served as a sergeant in the Swiss Army and was a member of the Swiss Junior Hockey Team. His love of hockey continued for his entire life. Urs spoke over five languages. He always had time for a smile and a joke or funny story for anyone he met. Urs loved to spend time in his vegetable garden and looking after the family cats. He had a passion for life that included good food, cooking, wine, jazz, opera and travel. Anyone who knew Urs will remember his generosity and sense of humour. Beloved husband to Tess van Groll for 30 years and loving father to step-daughter, Chris. He was a cherished brother to Felix and sister Erica Liechti, both of Switzerland, and a beloved brother-in law to George, Cathy, Margaret and Walt. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 15, 2020
