Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Valerie Lynne WESTMAN

Passed away peacefully, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Mississauga, Ontario, at the age of 78. Cherished daughter to the late Joseph and Gladys Westman. Beloved wife of the late Howard (Skip) Langton. Loving mother to Adrian and his wife Jennifer, from her first marriage to Donald Whitfield. Adored grandmother to Julian. Dear sister to Fred (Susan), Robert (Janet) and Ronald. Proud aunt to Erin, Curtis, Brit, Candace, Brendan and Tristan. We want to thank the doctors, nurses and caregivers at The Village of Erin Meadows for taking such good care of our mother, with love, patience and kindness. As Valerie wished, cremation has taken place, visitation and private service were held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. www.smithsfh.com
