Our wonderful mom and Nonni, Vaniglia Santa Goutouski, 98, of Guelph, passed away on March 25, 2020 peacefully. Vaniglia was born on December 31, 1921 to Assunta and Pietro Zanussi in Friuli, Italy. Immigrated to Toronto in 1929. She lived in Toronto, Oakville, Nassagaweya(Milton) and Guelph. In 1946, she met and wed Alexander 'Gus' Goutouski, going on to have 4 children, Bryan, Michele 'Mikki', Gary and Laura. Vaniglia was predeceased by husband Gus, son Bryan and daughter Laura(Baily). She is survived by daughter Mikki(Ben Noble), son Gary(Lynn), son-in-law John 'Val' Baily(Sharon). She is dearly missed by her grandchildren, Aryka(Chris Schuh), Derek(Kerry), Elliot, Lawrence, Zaira, Vaniglia(Vona) and Victoria. Great grandchildren, Aiden, Arabella and Charlotte. Heartfelt gratitude from the family to the staff of Wellington Hospice, Guelph General Hospital, LIND and Chartwell.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 3, 2020