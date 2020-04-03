Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
Resources
More Obituaries for Vaniglia Goutouski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vaniglia Santa Goutouski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vaniglia Santa Goutouski Obituary
Our wonderful mom and Nonni, Vaniglia Santa Goutouski, 98, of Guelph, passed away on March 25, 2020 peacefully. Vaniglia was born on December 31, 1921 to Assunta and Pietro Zanussi in Friuli, Italy. Immigrated to Toronto in 1929. She lived in Toronto, Oakville, Nassagaweya(Milton) and Guelph. In 1946, she met and wed Alexander 'Gus' Goutouski, going on to have 4 children, Bryan, Michele 'Mikki', Gary and Laura. Vaniglia was predeceased by husband Gus, son Bryan and daughter Laura(Baily). She is survived by daughter Mikki(Ben Noble), son Gary(Lynn), son-in-law John 'Val' Baily(Sharon). She is dearly missed by her grandchildren, Aryka(Chris Schuh), Derek(Kerry), Elliot, Lawrence, Zaira, Vaniglia(Vona) and Victoria. Great grandchildren, Aiden, Arabella and Charlotte. Heartfelt gratitude from the family to the staff of Wellington Hospice, Guelph General Hospital, LIND and Chartwell.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vaniglia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -