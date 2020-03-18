|
HUTTON, Velma Alice "Pat" nee Patterson 1926-2020 Passed away peacefully at Maple Villa Long Term Care, Burlington on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 93. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 67 years, Harvey Hutton (November, 2016). Cherished mother of Janet Hutton and Lois (Stanley) Levenstone. Dear grandmother of David (Tori), John, Stephanie and Heather. Daughter of the late John and Edith Patterson. Velma "Pat" is survived by her sister Helen Foster of Winnipeg and sister-in-law Cathy Patterson of Burlington. Predeceased by her siblings Grant Patterson and Edith Gould. Sincere appreciation to the staff of Maple Villa for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Pat to a would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 18, 2020