On December 31, 2019 mom passed into the presence of her Lord and Saviour at Cawthra Gardens in Mississauga. Vera was never more contented than when she was serving her family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Dan Bowbyes, mother of Ian, Ken and Lorna. Precious grandchildren Nathan, Daniel, Ashley, Aaron, Ethan and Daniela. Cherished great-grandson Hunter. Celebration of Life to be held at Faith Baptist Church, 1415 Trafalgar Rd, Oakville, Ontario on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2-4 p.m.
Published in Halton News on Jan. 14, 2020