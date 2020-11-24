1/1
Verna Marjorie (Bailey) Hamilton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Bennett Village Long Term Care facility in Georgetown, Ontario on November 10th, 2020. Verna celebrated her 94th birthday on April 13th, 2020 and was the last surviving sibling of 9 children. Verna was predeceased by her son Roderick (1955), husband Bob (2000) and son Rand, 2020. Elizabeth (Betty) daughter and her husband Rob McGee are surviving family as well as 2 Grandchildren and 2 Greatgrandchildren. Grand Daughter Elisha and her spouse James Colven. Grandson Daniel McGee, spouse Stacy (Power) Mcgee and they have 2 children, Peyton and Thomas. Verna was diagnosed with Alzheimer Dimentia in 2016 and was very upset when she could no longer drive her car. For 16 years she was a very independent lady. In 2017 Verna could no longer live by herself and her family was fortunate enough to find an opening at Bennett Village, where she received the utmost in professional care and compassion for the last 3 years. Donations in Verna's name to the following would be greatly appreciated. Alzheimer Society .......alzheimer.ca or Bennett Village LTC ..... bennettvillage.ca. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved