Passed away peacefully at Bennett Village Long Term Care facility in Georgetown, Ontario on November 10th, 2020. Verna celebrated her 94th birthday on April 13th, 2020 and was the last surviving sibling of 9 children. Verna was predeceased by her son Roderick (1955), husband Bob (2000) and son Rand, 2020. Elizabeth (Betty) daughter and her husband Rob McGee are surviving family as well as 2 Grandchildren and 2 Greatgrandchildren. Grand Daughter Elisha and her spouse James Colven. Grandson Daniel McGee, spouse Stacy (Power) Mcgee and they have 2 children, Peyton and Thomas. Verna was diagnosed with Alzheimer Dimentia in 2016 and was very upset when she could no longer drive her car. For 16 years she was a very independent lady. In 2017 Verna could no longer live by herself and her family was fortunate enough to find an opening at Bennett Village, where she received the utmost in professional care and compassion for the last 3 years. Donations in Verna's name to the following would be greatly appreciated. Alzheimer Society .......alzheimer.ca
