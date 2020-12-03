1/1
Verna Ruth (Bawden) Robbins
Robbins, Verna Ruth (nee Bawden) May 1, 1932- November 29, 2020 Mother of Dave (Audrey), Lorraine (Dick) Veenstra and Ruth (Richard) Mabry. Predeceased by her parents Harry and Annie Bawden. Sister to Bruce (Elvira) Bawden, and Noreen (Tim) McGinnis. Will be missed by her 7 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren. Verna was a 30 plus years employee to Dr. David Hardie (Dentist). Many thanks to the staff at Birkdale Place Retirement Home. Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be held in safer times. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Verna to the Milton District Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


Published in Halton News on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
