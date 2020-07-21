1938-2020 Born in Grinsted, Denmark May 14, 1938. Entered heaven's gate peacefully at his home, with his little dog Bailey at his side, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Joan and stepfather to Doug and Rome and grandfather to Morea and Lucien. Previous wife and good friend Aase. Amazing father to son Blake (Valerie) and daughter Conni (Steve). Like many Danes, Vern sought a new life in Canada in the 1950's and settled in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where he worked his way up in Loblaws ending as manager. An entrepreneur by nature, he soon purchased and successfully ran Bay Quality Meats. He later moved to the GTA to become one of the founders of indoor tanning in North America to an amazing success. He opened many salons, Midnight Sun, one of which is still running today by his daughter. Vern was a genuinely nice and generous soul and lived life to the fullest- his way. Life celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre be made in honor of Vern. www.smithsfh.com