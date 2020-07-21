1/2
Verner SORENSEN
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verner's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1938-2020 Born in Grinsted, Denmark May 14, 1938. Entered heaven's gate peacefully at his home, with his little dog Bailey at his side, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Joan and stepfather to Doug and Rome and grandfather to Morea and Lucien. Previous wife and good friend Aase. Amazing father to son Blake (Valerie) and daughter Conni (Steve). Like many Danes, Vern sought a new life in Canada in the 1950's and settled in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where he worked his way up in Loblaws ending as manager. An entrepreneur by nature, he soon purchased and successfully ran Bay Quality Meats. He later moved to the GTA to become one of the founders of indoor tanning in North America to an amazing success. He opened many salons, Midnight Sun, one of which is still running today by his daughter. Vern was a genuinely nice and generous soul and lived life to the fullest- his way. Life celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre be made in honor of Vern. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved