1/1
Veronica Ann Ion
1937-05-14 - 2020-11-19
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Veronica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Veronica was born in England and immigrated to Oakville in 1965 to build a better life. After many years of teaching in Halton Region, she settled in Burlington. Veronica was a proud member of the Bronte Legion, and was actively involved in the Poppy Campaign - a cause that was near and dear to her heart. Later in life she met her soulmate Merv. They spent many happy years together going on RV camping trips, playing euchre games with friends, and sharing life experiences together. Upon Merv's passing, Veronica relocated to Barrie to be closer to her family for support. Veronica passed away suddenly, but peacefully, in Barrie, on November 19, 2020 surrounded by family. She leaves behind her 2 children, 7 grand children, and 3 great grand children. Due to COVID-19, no funeral service will be held. If desired, donations to your local Poppy Campaign through the Royal Canadian Legion would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved