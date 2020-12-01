Veronica was born in England and immigrated to Oakville in 1965 to build a better life. After many years of teaching in Halton Region, she settled in Burlington. Veronica was a proud member of the Bronte Legion, and was actively involved in the Poppy Campaign - a cause that was near and dear to her heart. Later in life she met her soulmate Merv. They spent many happy years together going on RV camping trips, playing euchre games with friends, and sharing life experiences together. Upon Merv's passing, Veronica relocated to Barrie to be closer to her family for support. Veronica passed away suddenly, but peacefully, in Barrie, on November 19, 2020 surrounded by family. She leaves behind her 2 children, 7 grand children, and 3 great grand children. Due to COVID-19, no funeral service will be held. If desired, donations to your local Poppy Campaign through the Royal Canadian Legion would be appreciated.