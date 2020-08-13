Peacefully on Tuesday, August, 11, 2020 at Waterford Long Term Care in her 91st year. Veronica, beloved wife of Donald for 69 years. Cherished mother of Helen, Andrew and her late son Johnathan. She will be missed by her daughter-in-law Julie. A loving grandmother of Alex, Jocelyn (James), Graham, Matthew and great grandmother of Ophelia and Violet. Special thanks to the Waterford Long Term Care Residence for their kind and compassionate care. A private cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, for online condolences, please visit www.glenoaks.ca