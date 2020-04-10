|
June 9, 1942 - April 6, 2020 Vic passed away peacefully at Milton District Hospital from complications of a stroke suffered a year ago. Loving husband to Heather. Sadly missed by sons Michael (Heather) and Scott (Corina, sons Blayne and Owen). Proud Papa of Brooklyn and Ashley. Brother to Chuck (Joyce) and the late Jim Auger. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Marguerite Auger. Vic will be remembered as a true gentleman with a kind heart. Vic's interests throughout the years included scouting, hockey, interchurch softball, fishing and golf. Vic was the second generation owner of Cation Excavating. Special thanks to all the medical staff and health care professionals who helped with Vic's care and rehab over the last year. Due to the times we are in, a private service was held and McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home 905-878-4452 with the interment at Evergreen Cemetery. A celebration may follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation can be made on Vic's behalf. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Apr. 10, 2020