Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 72. Predeceased by her parents, Edgar & Eleanor Priest and her siblings Reta and Dale. Survived by her sister Elizabeth, and beloved nieces and nephews Lonnie, Steve (Val), Richard (Catherine) and Stacy. Viki was an active member of The Rotary Club of Burlington for 20 years. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family. A special thank you to Diane and Ray for all of their love and support. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Viki to an animal would be sincerely appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington (905-632-3333). www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 19, 2020