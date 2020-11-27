With sadness and joy that we announce the passing of our aunt Betty in her 99th year, loving wife of Baisil Smyth, predeceased. A long-time resident of Burlington, who enjoyed travelling, golf and curling. She was very independent with a code of " I don't want to be a bother" infused in her lifestyle. Betty had a variety of friends whom she kept close and was always looking for the next adventure. An apprehensive move to Dundas in 2012 turned out to be a perfect fit for her, where she met kindred spirits and thrived in the retirement setting. Predeceased by her sister Eleanor Rattenbury, her brother John (Jack) Rattenbury and his wife Edera. Loving aunt to Paul Rattenbury of Whistler BC and Jane Soeting (Albert) of Waterdown. Great aunt and great, great aunt to nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the wonderful staff and friends at Bertram Place in Dundas. "Until we meet again!" Cremation has taken place. Arrangements through Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.