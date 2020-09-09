Virginia LeBLANC

(1951-2020) It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our dear mother, Virginia (Ayoub) LeBlanc "Virg" of Oakville, Ontario. Virginia passed away peacefully at the age of 69 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020, with her two daughters Michelle and Amy, by her side. Virginia was born in Montreal, Quebec in 1951. Virginia finally settled in Oakville, Ontario where she raised her family. After many years of being a stay at home mother of two, Virginia embarked on her career in Collections in the late 1990s where she met many friends. Virginia had a love for volunteering and touched so many lives through her volunteer work as a Candy Striper at the hospital; at VON Canada; Kerr Street Mission; and most recently at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Those who knew Virginia knew she had one love...Chocolate, and she often enjoyed a sweet treat. She most recently developed a love for yoga and often practiced twice a week.Virginia's zest for life prevailed through many challenging times, including her most recent health battle. Virginia was a devoted single mother, and will live on forever in the hearts of her daughters Michelle (Bryan) Sinclair of Waterdown, and Amy (Jayson) Horth of Niagara Falls, Ontario. She was a loving, "Sito" and will be forever missed by her granddaughter Ashley Sinclair, whom she lovingly referred to as her, "Sweetie Pie." Virginia will be fondly remembered by Rusty and Patsy Le Blanc, Beth (Joel) Stewart, Amanda and Gavin Le Blanc. She will be greatly missed by her dearest friend Kathy Bryan. She will be sadly missed by her many cousins across Canada and the United States, as well as family, friends, and neighbours, as she touched the lives of so many. Virginia is predeceased by her Father Lucien Ayoub and Mother Mary (Barakett) Ayoub, as well as other family members including her dear cousin Diane Barakett. The family would like to thank Virginia's Oncologist Dr. Andrea Lee with the OTMH Cancer Center, and the entire hospital staff on 5Center at OTMH for the care they provided. A public visitation will take place at Oakview Funeral Home (56 Lakeshore Rd W, Oakville) on Saturday, September 12th, 2020. Due to COVID-19, only 50 people will be allowed in the main visitation room at any given time. Masks are mandatory. To help manage the number of people in the funeral home at any one time and ensure everyone will have an opportunity to pay their respects, it is preferred you notify Michelle or Amy via text or email, celebratingv.leblanc@gmail.com, in advance indicating your intended arrival window and the number in your party per the following. Please do so prior to Thursday, September 10th, 2020. If your preferred time is at capacity you will be advised. Saturday, September 12, 2020 Afternoon: between 1-130, 130-2, 2-230 or 230-3 Evening: between 5-530, 530-6, 6-630 or 630-7 Kindly consider a donation to The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, Diabetes Canada, or The Canadian Cancer Society
in Virginia's memory. "All I am or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." Love, your girls Michelle and Amy