Vittorio "Vic" Cambone
After long illness on Saturday, August 29, 2020 with his family by his side. Vittorio, beloved husband of 50 years to Livia. Loving father of Franca, Orienta (Luca Esposito) and Vincenzo (Natalie). Devoted nonno of Alessandro, Gianluca and Michela. Dear brother of Augusto. He will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends. Vittorio moved to Canada on August 25, 1956 after spending 9 years in Kelso, Scotland. He was a successful builder in the Oakville community for over 50 years. He held his love for his home town, Monforte, Casalattico, Frosinone, close to his heart and passed this on to his children. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 181 Sewell Drive, Oakville. Due to Covid 19 restrictions there is a limit to attendees at the church. Interment Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to Kerr Street Mission would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com

Published in Halton News on Sep. 1, 2020.
